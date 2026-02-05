Brevard Schools warn of consequences amid social media posts about student walkouts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools is alerting families about a proposed student-led walkout being promoted on social media about multiple high schools though district leaders say the activity is not organized, sponsored, or endorsed by BPS.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell emphasized that instructional time during the school day is important and that walkouts or protests on campus are not permitted. The district says students who leave campus without written parental permission, or who are outside of their assigned area, will face disciplinary consequences under the Student Code of Conduct, which could include suspension.

The warning comes as Brevard School Board Chair Matt Susin shared an insulting, profanity-laced voicemail he says he received in response to unconfirmed online posts about potential walkouts protesting ICE activity. Susin said the district has not verified who authored the posts or whether any protest will take place.

Susin stressed that students do retain First Amendment rights but said those rights must be exercised within district policy. He noted students may protest off campus or outside school hours, but demonstrations on campus that disrupt instruction are not allowed.

Yesterday, Florida’s Commissioner of Education sent a letter to school superintendents statewide reminding districts that while students have constitutional rights to free expression, schools are responsible for ensuring protests do not interrupt school operations.

Susin added that students who leave campus without parental consent could face suspension. The issue has also drawn attention from state leaders, with Florida’s lieutenant governor reaffirming the state’s support for law enforcement agencies.

District officials say families with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their school administration.

