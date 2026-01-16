Brevard Zoo celebrates release of rehabilitated sea turtles Bling and Jiminy Cricket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo celebrated the rehabilitation and release of two juvenile green sea turtles, Bling and Jiminy Cricket, back to their ocean home after months of medical care.

Bling was found entangled in fishing line at a fishing pier in Port Canaveral in May of last year.

He underwent treatment for severe injuries, including a fishing lure embedded in his front right flipper, which required extensive medical care and rehabilitation.

Jiminy Cricket was discovered off Satellite Beach in September by researchers from East Coast Biologists, who noticed he was thin and lethargic.

After being admitted to the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center, he was treated for pneumonia and a previous wound.

The release event took place yesterday at Paradise Beach, where both turtles were welcomed back into their natural habitat.

This successful rehabilitation reflects the ongoing commitment of Brevard Zoo and various wildlife organizations to protect and conserve local sea turtle populations.

