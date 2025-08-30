Brevard Zoo to release rehabilitated sea turtle ‘June Cleaver’ back into ocean

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, September 3, Brevard Zoo will release June Cleaver, a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle, back into the ocean at Howard E. Futch Memorial Park in Melbourne.

June Cleaver, a loggerhead sea turtle weighing over 230 pounds, spent two months at Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center after being found having difficulty laying her eggs on Melbourne Beach.

During her rehabilitation, she laid over 113 eggs, which were then provided to biologists for incubation on the beach.

Named after the matriarch from the classic TV show “Leave It to Beaver,” June Cleaver was found in distress on Melbourne Beach and was subsequently rescued and rehabilitated at the zoo’s facility.

The Sea Turtle Healing Center offered rest, nourishment, and care for June Cleaver, enabling her to recover and eventually lay her eggs in the center’s pool.

Biologists carefully collected and buried the eggs laid by June Cleaver on the beach, where they are still incubating.

The release event is set for 4 p.m., and the public is invited to see June Cleaver return to her natural environment.

