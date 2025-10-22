Brevard Zoo welcomes new bear cubs Banana and Squash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo has welcomed two new bear cubs, Banana and Squash, to its Black Bear Rehabilitation Center after they were found alone in the Panhandle.

The sibling cubs were cleared to join the other bears at the rehabilitation center, where they will be cared for until their planned release back into the wild in January 2026.

The zoo said the cubs spend their days engaging in activities such as foraging, climbing, and playing, which are essential for their development and eventual return to their natural habitat.

In addition to the cubs at the Black Bear Rehabilitation Center, there is one extra bear cub receiving specialized care at the zoo’s L3 Harris Animal Care Center.

