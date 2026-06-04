Brevard Zoo’s Bear Fest celebrates National Black Bear Day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo will mark National Black Bear Day with its annual Bear Fest from June 5-7, offering interactive activities, special animal encounters, and opportunities to learn about Florida black bear conservation.

Guests can try their hand at securing bear-resistant trash cans while wearing “bear claws,” bring their stuffed animals to the Teddy Bear Clinic for wellness checks, and help make enrichment treats for the zoo’s resident black bears. The event will also feature themed food and drinks for purchase.

A highlight of the weekend occurs daily at 1 p.m., when the zoo’s four resident Florida black bears, Brody, Cheyenne, Betty, and Rickie, receive special snacks and enrichment items in a campsite-themed habitat experience.

Bear Fest also highlights the conservation efforts of Brevard Zoo’s parent organization, the East Coast Zoological Foundation, which runs the Black Bear Rehabilitation Center. Earlier this year, the center released 17 rehabilitated Florida black bear cubs into the wild, and it is currently caring for four orphaned cubs.

Each of the zoo’s resident bears has a unique story. Brody was orphaned as a cub and has lived at the zoo since he was just weeks old. Cheyenne, Betty, and Rickie were all deemed non-releasable after becoming too accustomed to humans.

Bear Fest takes place daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is included with regular zoo admission. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The event will be held at Brevard Zoo, 8225 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne.

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