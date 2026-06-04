Bridgette Anderson breaks two cupcake world records at Walmart’s Associates Week

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Bridgette Anderson, a cake decorator at Sam’s Club, broke two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles during Walmart’s Associates Week in Northwest Arkansas.

The Lady Lake Sam’s Club cake decorator broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most cupcakes frosted in one minute. Bridgette frost 62 cupcakes.

Bridgette then frosted 100 cupcakes in two minutes flat setting a new record for the fastest time to frost 100 cupcakes.

Bridgette developed a love of baking working alongside her mother and grandmother. After attending culinary school, Bridgette sailed the seas working on a cruise ship before joining the Sam’s Club team nearly three years ago.

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