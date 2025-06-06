Bunnell woman arrested after allegedly threatening victim with knives

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a knife-wielding Bunnell woman on Wednesday.

Deputies said Camile Campbell, 58, was voicing threats toward a victim and law enforcement while holding two knives inside the doorway of a camper and then barricading herself inside.

Deputies said Campbell was abusing a victim who was inside the camper and they used and they used a less lethal weapon to get her out.

Campbell is now being treated at the hospital, but she will be headed to the Sheriff Pery Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

According to the victim, Campbell had been drinking and became aggressive.

Deputies arrested Campbell for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and obstruction without violence.

