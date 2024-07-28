Busch Gardens debuts new roller coaster

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the grand opening of a new Phoenix Rinsing coaster.

Guests can ride on the wings of the legendary phoenix.

Phoenix Rinsing is the park’s tenth roller coaster and the first to feature onboard audio and lighting.

“We are thrilled to officially open Phoenix Rising to our guests and pass members,” said Stewart Clark, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Riders will be immersed in a family-friendly adventure as you fly above the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Serengeti Plain.

The roller coaster will reach a speed of 44 miles per hour.

