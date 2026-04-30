Busch Gardens honors veterans with free admission during Military Appreciation Month

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is offering free one-day admission to U.S. military veterans and up to three guests for Military Appreciation Month.

Veterans must register for this complimentary offer by May 10 and use their tickets by June 30. Park officials said this initiative honors the service and sacrifice of military personnel at parks in Tampa and Williamsburg, Va.

The free admission for veterans is part of the long-running Waves of Honor program, which provides special U.S. military pricing and promotions throughout the year. The program has provided complimentary park access to more than 10 million active-duty military members, veterans and their families more than 25 years.

Eligible U.S. military veterans can also receive a 50% discount on a single-day ticket for up to six additional guests. The Waves of Honor program offers year-round complimentary park admission for active-duty U.S. military members. This includes activated reservists and National Guard members.

They can receive one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to Busch Gardens. Active military and veterans can find additional discounts and offers through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases. These offers are also available online at www.WavesofHonor.com and may differ by park. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay launched a new Military Silver Annual Pass. This pass provides unlimited admission with no block-out dates for 12 months. It also includes free admission to popular events, three free guest tickets and up to 20% off in-park discounts.

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