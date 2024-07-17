Busch Gardens Tampa Bourbon and BBQ festival begin July 19

TAMPA, Fla. — With the peak of summer hitting, what says summer more than BBQ and cocktails? Busch Gardens brings both with its new Bourbon and BBQ festival, which will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 19 through September 2.

The festival is included with park admission and will include 12 new BBQ-infused menu items and more than 25 hand-crafted cocktails.

Enjoy bourbon tastings as guests will learn about spirit-making from renowned distilleries as they pair curated spirits with food.

In addition to all-new culinary and beverage delights, Bourbon & BBQ allows guests to stay late as they sip and savor the night away with live entertainment taking over the Coke Stage.

Outside of the festival area, guests can enjoy family-friendly activities, up-close encounters with over 200+ species of animals and ride the many roller coasters, including the new Phoenix Rising.

Read: Restaurants, more in works near Disney’s Flamingo Crossings in Horizon West

All-NEW BBQ Menu Includes Arrays of Smoky BBQ Flavors

NEW - Glazed Pulled Turkey : Slow-smoked turkey served with sweet potatoes roasted in a brown sugar-butter glaze and BBQ sauce infused with Cherry Coke® and black cherry hot sauce.

: Slow-smoked turkey served with sweet potatoes roasted in a brown sugar-butter glaze and BBQ sauce infused with Cherry Coke® and black cherry hot sauce. NEW - Smoked Pork Ribs : Fall-off-the-bone smoked pork ribs smothered in a sweet & tangy Coca-Cola® BBQ sauce with a side of lima beans and corn-roasted red pepper succotash.

- : Fall-off-the-bone smoked pork ribs smothered in a sweet & tangy Coca-Cola® BBQ sauce with a side of lima beans and corn-roasted red pepper succotash. NEW - Lamb Ribs : Bourbon-brined lamb ribs slow-smoked with a side of sweet cream cornbread and mustard BBQ sauce.

- : Bourbon-brined lamb ribs slow-smoked with a side of sweet cream cornbread and mustard BBQ sauce. NEW - Smoked Heirloom Tomato Salad : Local heirloom tomatoes cold smoked and placed on a bed of mixed greens finished with an aged balsamic glaze.

: Local heirloom tomatoes cold smoked and placed on a bed of mixed greens finished with an aged balsamic glaze. NEW - Apple Smoked Pork : Apple Brined Pulled Pork topped with a sweet & spicy bourbon BBQ sauce and served with brown sugar baked beans.

: Apple Brined Pulled Pork topped with a sweet & spicy bourbon BBQ sauce and served with brown sugar baked beans. NEW - Slow Smoked Beef Chuck : Dry Rubbed Beef Chuck slow cooked and tossed in a Florida-style BBQ sauce and served with a peach-infused coleslaw.

: Dry Rubbed Beef Chuck slow cooked and tossed in a Florida-style BBQ sauce and served with a peach-infused coleslaw. NEW - Beef Brisket : Chopped Brisket tossed in a key lime ketchup BBQ sauce with a hint of habanero on top of creamy mac and cheese.

: Chopped Brisket tossed in a key lime ketchup BBQ sauce with a hint of habanero on top of creamy mac and cheese. NEW - Smoked Chicken : Dry Rubbed Chicken Thighs glazed in a mustard BBQ sauce and served with a creamy house-made potato salad.

: Dry Rubbed Chicken Thighs glazed in a mustard BBQ sauce and served with a creamy house-made potato salad. NEW - Lamb Shank : Tender lamb shank slow-cooked with maple wood and placed on top of buttery red mashed potatoes finished with a rich dark molasses BBQ sauce.

: Tender lamb shank slow-cooked with maple wood and placed on top of buttery red mashed potatoes finished with a rich dark molasses BBQ sauce. NEW - Smoked Salmon : House-smoked salmon over a bed of jasmine rice topped with Bulgogi BBQ sauce and sriracha honey drizzle.

: House-smoked salmon over a bed of jasmine rice topped with Bulgogi BBQ sauce and sriracha honey drizzle. NEW - Smoked Chicken Sandwich: Pulled Smoked Chicken topped with peach habanero BBQ sauce on a potato roll.

Read: Florida sees record number of sea turtle nests, including critically endangered species

New Spirits and Hand-Crafted Cocktails

NEW – Blackberry Smash : Tasty blackberry puree combined with Buffalo Trace Bourbon

: Tasty blackberry puree combined with Buffalo Trace Bourbon NEW – Traveller Lemonade : Delicious, sweetened lemonade with Traveller Whiskey

: Delicious, sweetened lemonade with Traveller Whiskey NEW – Corazon Margarita : Corazon Tequila aged specifically for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in only single Blanton’s Bourbon Barrels

– : Corazon Tequila aged specifically for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in only single Blanton’s Bourbon Barrels NEW – Hibiscus Vodka Mule: Fresh Hibiscus with Wheatley Vodka

Read: Back to school: See when school starts back up in your county

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group