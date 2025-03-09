Bystander killed during Orlando Police chase laid to rest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday, the family of Gerald Neal celebrated his life as they laid him to rest.

Family, friends, and grief-stricken family members gathered to say their final goodbyes to George—at the Lighthouse Tabernacle of Prayer Church in South Apopka.

“Gerald was a good person, and a good person gone for no reason,” said Reggie Brooks, Gerald Neal’s Cousin.

Gerald’s funeral comes nearly a month after he was hit during a high-speed Orlando police chase.

Gerald died on February 12th. Gerald was sitting on Indiana street when he was struck twice, first by fleeing suspect 30-year-old Dornell Bargnare’s vehicle, a Nissan SUV, then by an Orlando Police Officer’s Ford F-150 in pursuit.

“It’s wrong to chase. It’s wrong to run from the law. It’s wrong to break the law, but for a man to lose his life behind a senseless, I can’t read your tag. It’s ridiculous. It’s terrible,” said Brooks.

According to the Orlando Police Chase policy, it states officers can only chase a suspect if they think they committed a forcible felony, such as serious crimes like aggravated battery, murder, or kidnapping, but the policy does give officers discretion. It states the officer has to weigh the risks of chasing a suspect.

Gerald’s death has left his loved ones shattered and searching for answers from law enforcement on the police pursuit policies and demanding transparency and accountability from those sworn to protect.

Since the death of Gerald, his family has been working side by side with renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has worked on cases such as the family of Trayvon Martin.

Gerald’s cousin, Reggie Brooks, said the family refuses to let his death be buried under silence.

The family told Channel 9 they have not heard from OPD about Gerald’s death as of yet.

