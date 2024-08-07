California AI company GridMatrix will use AI to manage Seminole County traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

GridMatrix and HDR will partner with MetroPlan Orlando and Seminole County to use artificial intelligence in traffic management.

The companies and the metropolitan planning organization will work together on a pilot in Seminole County to overlay AI over traffic camera feeds. The tech will use the existing cameras to track signal performance, congestion and accidents in real time.

Omaha, Nebraska-based HDR will use the data to track near-miss collisions as a part of an effort to help MetroPlan Orlando reduce danger and help commuters have a better experience. That will include generating findings to improve safety.

Read: State Attorney Bain says 11 charged after operation targeting Orange County street gang

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group