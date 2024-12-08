Call for artists: Celebrate Black History Month at Orlando City Hall Terrace Gallery

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is seeking local artists to display their artwork in the Terrace Gallery at Orlando City Hall to celebrate Black History Month.

The city said that art is an inherent part of Black heritage and culture, and it is offering artists an opportunity to showcase African American history through visual arts.

The 2025 Black History Month theme, “African Americans and Labor,” focuses on the various and profound ways that work and working of all kinds.

Officials said Black labor has not only built physical landscapes and advanced industry but also fostered communities, fueled social justice movements, and driven the creative growth that underpins Black culture.

The City of Orlando welcomes artists to consider a variety of interpretations of the theme, colluding but not limited to:

Representations of Black labor in history and today across industries such as agriculture, factory work, domestic work, military, public service, and creative fields.

Artistic reflections on the role of community work, activism, and voluntary service in Black neighborhoods and organizations.

Visual storytelling that honors key figures, events, and movements in Black labor history, including the establishment of unions or professional organizations and ongoing struggles for equality in the workplace.

The city said they are looking for original 2D or 3D artworks highlighting black labor’s diversity.

Artists can submit the artwork to the Office of Public art at flynn.dobbs@orlando.gov by Dec. 19, 2024:

Artist’s full name and preferred name for labels.

Artist bio or resume.

Photos of up to five works in JPEG format (artwork should relate to the theme of African Americans and labor).

Descriptions of each work, including:

Title

Year created

Dimensions

Medium

Artists who are selected will be notified by Dec. 23.

Artworks must be delivered to Orlando City Hall Terrace Gallery by Jan. 28, 2025.

Click here for more information about the Black History Month Call for Artists.

