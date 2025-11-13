Can you help? Gabby Terrelonge, 10, was last seen in June in Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing girl from south Florida.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Terrelonge, age 10, has been missing since June.

That’s when investigators said Gabby and her mother, Passha Davis, arrived by bus at The Florida Mall in Orlando.

Missing child in Florida Investigators say Gabrielle "Gabby" Terrelonge, 10, was last seen in June in Orlando. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

The Margate Police Department has since asked detectives in Osceola County to canvas abandoned hotels along West U.S. 192 to search for Gabby or for tips about where she might be.

Gabby is described as approximately 4-foot, 8-inches tall, weighing about 100 lbs.

Officials said the girl and her mother frequently traveled between South and Central Florida, usually by Greyhound or FlixBus.

There’s now a $5,000 reward for information on Gabby’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

