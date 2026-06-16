Captain Morgan launches Colada cocktail variety pack for summer

, Fla. — Captain Morgan is adding a new tropical option to its ready-to-drink lineup ahead of summer.

The brand announced the launch of the Captain Morgan Sliced Colada Style Drink Variety Pack, a non-carbonated canned cocktail pack inspired by piña coladas.

The variety pack includes four flavors: Piña Colada, Mango Colada, Passionfruit Colada and Strawberry Colada.

Each drink has 5% alcohol by volume, according to the company.

The 12-count variety pack includes 12-ounce cans and has a suggested retail price of $18.99.

Captain Morgan said the colada-inspired drinks are designed for summer gatherings, beach days, backyard hangouts and other warm-weather plans.

The Piña Colada flavor includes coconut and pineapple flavors, while the Mango Colada includes mango and coconut flavors.

The Passionfruit Colada combines passionfruit and coconut flavors, and the Strawberry Colada pairs strawberry notes with coconut flavor.

The company said the variety pack is available at select retailers nationwide, including some markets in Florida.

Captain Morgan said the new release will also be promoted through in-person “mini retreat” events in the coming months.

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