Car burglars use stolen IDs to cash checks at Central Florida banks, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for a woman or women responsible for ID theft and several car break-ins.
A bank camera caught images of a woman, possibly two women trying to cash checks that were stolen from inside cars around Volusia County, deputies said.
Deputies said the woman tried to cash a check at the Space Coast Credit Union on Enterprise Road in Orange City, using stolen identification. A bank employee realized the ID didn’t match the woman and called authorities.
The woman left before law enforcement officers arrived.
Another photo shows a woman doing the same thing at TD Bank branches in Winter Park and Orlando, deputies said.
Authorities said the burglarized vehicles had smashed windows, allowing thieves to grab purses and wallets.
The car break-ins occurred during early evening hours in parking areas at:
- Valentine Park - 1595 West French Avenue, Orange City
- Earl Brown Park and Sanborn Center - 815 South Alabama Avenue, DeLand
- Chipper Jones Baseball Park - 403 South Alabama Avenue
- Moose Lodge - 614 South Alabama Avenue
The woman at the Space Coast Credit Union was seen driving a newer-model white Infiniti SUV. The woman driving a Chevrolet Volt with Florida tag number: Y82RYQ (stolen tag) was seen at the TD Bank branches.
“It is unclear whether the two women shown are the same person wanted in these car breaks and fraud at area banks, using stolen identification to cash checks from the victims,” according to a Facebook post from the VCSO.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (386) 248-1777 or email Sgt. Detective Ford at vford@vcso.us.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.northeastflorida.crimestoppersweb.com.
