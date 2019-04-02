HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Police are searching for a driver who crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz into a panel truck Tuesday in Holly Hill, authorities said.
The Mercedes was stolen Monday from Daytona Beach Shores, police said. The car was unlocked and the keys were inside, police said.
Tuesday, the driver crashed the car at the intersection of 6th Street and Center Avenue, then fled the scene, leaving an injured passenger behind, police said.
The driver then tried to carjack an SUV with a 2-year-old inside, but the child's mother threatened him with a can of soup and he ran, police said.
The passenger in the stolen car, Antonio Harper, 22, was hospitalized. Harper was found with a stolen gun and charges will be filed against him, police said.
The driver remains at large, police said.
Mother says one of the suspects tried to get into her SUV with her 2 year old son inside but she says she threatened to hit him with a can of soup and he left pic.twitter.com/YRY2SshpFw— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 2, 2019
Holly Hill PD searching for suspect who crashed a stolen car out of the Shores. Passenger in car now in the hospital. Search is on for driver pic.twitter.com/T2gwfw94qw— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 2, 2019
