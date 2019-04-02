  • Woman threatens carjacker with can of soup after attempting to steal her SUV, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Police are searching for a driver who crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz into a panel truck Tuesday in Holly Hill, authorities said.

     

    The Mercedes was stolen Monday from Daytona Beach Shores, police said. The car was unlocked and the keys were inside, police said.

     

    Tuesday, the driver crashed the car at the intersection of 6th Street and Center Avenue, then fled the scene, leaving an injured passenger behind, police said.

    The driver then tried to carjack an SUV with a 2-year-old inside, but the child's mother threatened him with a can of soup and he ran, police said.

     

    The passenger in the stolen car, Antonio Harper, 22, was hospitalized. Harper was found with a stolen gun and charges will be filed against him, police said.

     

    The driver remains at large, police said.

     

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known. 

     

     

     

