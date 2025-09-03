Carbon dioxide alarm briefly disrupts UCF classes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Classes at the University of Central Florida were briefly disrupted Wednesday due to a carbon dioxide alarm at the Student Union.

The alarm prompted an evacuation order just before noon, as Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Students were seen waiting in the courtyard for the all-clear from firefighters. Classes resumed shortly after.

The cause of the carbon dioxide alarm is currently under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group