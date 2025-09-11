Case dropped against U.S. pilot who illegally flew to Antarctica

An American pilot accused of illegally flying into Antarctica has avoided trial in Chile.

A judge agreed to drop the case against Ethan Guo after he donated $30,000 to a children’s cancer foundation in Santiago.

The money will help fund pediatric rehabilitation programs in partnership with St. Jude.

Guo was also ordered to leave Chile and is banned from returning for three years.

