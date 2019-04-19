0 Casselberry family says they woke up to find their fence vandalized

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A couple in Casselberry woke up to vandalism painted on their fence Friday morning.

Someone used orange paint asking them to move out of the neighborhood.

WFTV reporter Jeff Levkulich spoke with residents and learned not all has been quiet in the neighborhood in the last couple of months.

The owner of the fence called deputies, who came out just before 8 a.m. to take a report on the vandalism.

It’s not clear who is responsible for the vandalism, but there has been an ongoing dispute between the neighbors about this fence.

The dispute over the fence started in January between 63-year old Timothy Hull and his neighbor, Benjamin Brenner, on Premier Drive.

Hull's wife, Kitty Hernly, said the dispute involved moving the original fence so that it was on the property line.

According to an arrest report, Hull allegedly tore down the original fence, and then used a hammer to begin to smash his neighbor's glass tables.

Then, on Feb. 10, Brenner watched on his security camera as Hull allegedly threw a metal horseshoe against his truck, causing damage to the fender, according to a separate arrest report.

Hull is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges.

Last week, the Brenners won a permanent injunction against Hull and he cannot come within 500 feet of them, meaning he can never return to his home.

Hull's wife said her husband, a veteran, has mania and believes he is bipolar, although she said he's not been diagnosed.

As for the vandalism on her neighbor's fence last night, she told me she heard noises outside and brought it up to Hull.

Hull is expected to be back on court on those charges next month.

