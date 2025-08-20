Casselberry offers free native Florida trees to residents through Adopt-a-Tree Program

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The City of Casselberry is providing free native trees from Florida to residents through its Adopt-a-Tree Program, with applications accepted until August 31, 2025.

This initiative intends to offer shade, beauty, and environmental advantages to residential properties within Casselberry’s city limits.

The program encourages residents to enhance their yards by planting native trees, thereby increasing the city’s green canopy and promoting ecological health.

Residents interested in participating in the Adopt-a-Tree Program can apply online HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group