Celebrate the holidays in style at Disney's Jollywood Nights!

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney Hollywood Studios celebrates the holiday season in style with Jollywood Nights.

The festive evening is filled with glitz and glam with a touch of old Hollywood style.

The event is back for a second year and runs on select nights through Dec. 21.

The event will present an all-new skating show on Hollywood Boulevard this year. Guests can witness skaters performing routine sets to holiday soundtracks, including “Be Out Guest” and “When You Wish Upon A Star.”

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy take centerstage as the host of “Disney Holidays in Hollywood,” a show filled with jazz and classic charm.

The event debuts an all-new Pixar-themed dance party. Disney characters Joy, Frozone, Edna Mode, and other Pixar pals invite guests to join them on the dance floor.

Guests can embark on a festive journey to the North Pole at the “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” show at 10 p.m.

The Chinese Theater comes alive with holiday moments from Disney shows “Pluto’s Christmas Tree,” “Mickey’s Christmas Carol,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” all leading up to the finale that’s “So Tinsel!”

Click here for more information about Jollywood Nights.

