Alexander island nature park to open next year

VOLUSIA, Fla. — With its Alexander Island project, the city of DeBary is preserving land rather than developing it. Thanks to a grant from Volusia County, the nature park will open to the public next year.

The island is more than 220 acres, and 170 acres are on the St. John’s River. The city bought the island last year for $3.5 million to prevent it from being developed with homes.

City Manager Carmen Rosamonda said the $2.5 million will allow work to begin so the park can be used by people.

“It will go toward building the entrance, the initial parking and restrooms, the nature trails and the boardwalk along the river. Then eventually, amenities like the fishing pier, kayak launches and the overlooks,” said Rosamonda.

Through a system of trails, the island will connect to the core of what will eventually be DeBary’s downtown and its SunRail stop. Rosamonda said that because the 30-year-old city is, in some ways, starting from scratch, leaders are focused on “smart growth.” Part of the goal is for everyone to have access to the water, even if they don’t have a boat.

“It’s not just development, it’s not just business, it’s lifestyle,” said Rosamonda.

You will be able to access the island as soon as December 2025 and other phases of the park will open gradually after that.

