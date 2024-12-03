Exclusive: Parramore Main Street hires new leader to turn neighborhood into economic hub

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Kenneth Hughes — cofounder of KBI Staffing LLC and founder of Keeping Businesses in Motion LLC — has a new role.

Hughes has been named executive director of Parramore Main Street, a program under the national Main Street America initiative charged with fostering economic development in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood.

His start date is Dec. 4. Hughes will replace outgoing executive director Natasha Gaye, who led the district since it split off with downtown Orlando’s City District to become its own Main Street.

