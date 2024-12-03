Orange County SOE announces opening of additional early voting sites amid spending scandal

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections has announced plans to open additional early voting sites in contract with Valencia College, even as the county could make a move to limit his spending power.

Commissioners will talk about limiting Glen Gilzean’s ability to spend money Tuesday afternoon. It’s all part of the recent spending scandal.

“Thanks to the same contract that we will send kids of Jones and Evans High Schools to college debt-free, we can also say with this contract, it adds six new early voting sites with the potential of more,” Gilzean said.

Read: Orange County to discuss withholding funds from elections office

The voting sites will use Valencia College campuses and properties around Orange County.

This is the same contract we told you about back in November, which was never approved by the county.

Read: Elections staff terminated in wake of spending scandal

Valencia College’s President told Channel 9: “If Orange County asks for the return of the funds, Valencia will return the $2.1 million contribution.”

If this were to happen, a spokesperson for the supervisor of elections office told us the contract would be no good, therefore canceling these future plans.

Read: CareerSource returns controversial $1.9 million grant to Orange County

“A lot has been made over several weeks about the contract with Valencia College to add scholarships,” Gilzean said. “While education is something I’ve always been passionate about, today is not about that or the fight with Orange County.”

As soon as Gilzean wrapped up speaking with media Tuesday, we’re told he had to go to another meeting. He did not answer or respond to any additional questions we had.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group