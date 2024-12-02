Teenager Injured in Gaza Bombing to Arrive in Orlando for Life-Changing Medical Care

ORLANDO, Fla. — 17-year-old Hala, who tragically was burned in a recent Israeli bombing in Gaza, will shortly arrive in Orlando to begin her journey of medical care and rehabilitation.

Hala and her mother will land at Orlando International Airport. Upon her arrival, a large community of HEAL Palestine supporters and volunteers were at the gate.

Hala’s story of resilience has undoubtedly touched hearts worldwide. In the wake of unimaginable trauma, her determination to rebuild her life is a testament to the strength and spirit of Gaza’s youth.

HEAL Palestine, a nonprofit organization that provides healthcare access to Palestinian children and youth has facilitated her transfer and treatment into the U.S., working closely with Orlando medical professionals and volunteers.

HEAL currently has 25 injured children from Gaza all over the country being treated, and Hala is part of a delegation of four injured children arriving in CA, FL, and Ohio. HEAL Palestine extends its gratitude to the Orlando community for welcoming Hala and her family with compassion and support.

