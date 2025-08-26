Central Florida city approves major development with thousands of homes and infrastructure upgrades

BUNNELL, Fla. — One local city could quadruple now that a new development has been approved.

The new project in Bunnell involves more than 6,000 homes, commercial spaces, and retail properties, which will also lead to major upgrades in the city’s infrastructure.

The Reserve at Haw Creek will take about 15 years to complete. It will be located between State Road 11, State Road 100, and County Roads 302 and 65. City Manager Alvin B. Jackson Jr. said the homes will include apartments, condos, single-family houses, and estate homes.

Jackson said the developer has promised to bring much-needed upgrades to the city.

“Right up front with building new wastewater treatment facilities, stormwater, providing garbage trucks, land set aside for a fire station. Actually then building a fire station, donating the equipment,” said Jackson.

Owner of Tasty Wave Tattoo, David Wright, believes the project could benefit his business.

“More people going by, more exposure. So, it can’t hurt us. There’s no way it can hurt as far as business goes,” said Wright.

However, as a homeowner, he worries about overbuilding.

“They’re already saying we have problems with water. It’s not going to help it,” said Wright.

Knowing these concerns, the city is requiring the developer to preserve 61 percent of the project as greenspaces.

Ten percent of each neighborhood will be reserved for affordable housing. Jackson stated that the quality of homes will remain the same, but incentives will be provided to buyers to help offset the costs.

Construction is still about three years away, and the city said it’s unclear whether the industry or homes will come first, which will affect home prices.

