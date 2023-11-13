Central Florida cold front hangs around for most of the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Meteorologist Brian Shields said a front will continue to hang around Central Florida on Monday.

Expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of drizzle and showers with temperatures hovering in the 80s.

Monday night, more clouds and drizzle with temps in the 70s.

Central Florida’s rain chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday with our next storm system.

