Central Florida condo sales cool off as holidays approach

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida condo sales declined for the third consecutive month, according to data compiled by the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.

Total condo sales in October dropped to 3,398 units at an average cost of $441,946 throughout Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, Lake and Polk counties. That marks a 23% dip in sales and a 1% increase in average sale price since August when 4,187 units sold at an average cost of $437,015. September sales fell to 3,637 units as average prices ballooned to $442,725.

Read: ‘You’re going to pay for this anyway’: Consumers upset about travel company’s tactics and service

Comparatively, condo sales peaked at 4,679 units sold in May before falling to 4,161 units in June during what was a 2024 record price-point of $451,634.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group