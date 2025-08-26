Central Florida county to consider 5-cent gas tax hike for road improvements

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Commissioners are considering a 5-cent hike in the gas tax to finance essential road improvements, with a meeting set for September 23 to determine the subsequent actions.

The proposed gas tax increase is intended to raise funds for road improvements. The state has noted that financial support for this project might not be accessible until 2032.

“I just want to make sure what we do is fair across the board,” said Kirby Smith, Lake County District 3 Commissioner. “Everyone in the state uses our roads.”“We need to find a way to fund the roads but I just don’t think the people who are working the hardest and driving the most are the people should be paying a disproportionate amount,” said Anthony Sabatini, Lake County District 1 Commissioner.

In a recent meeting, commissioners explored different funding strategies such as financing projects and changing property tax millage rates. Nonetheless, their primary focus is on the possible gas tax increase, which would raise the total to 12 cents per gallon.

The Public Works Director emphasized the importance of being proactive in addressing road maintenance needs, suggesting that the gas tax could help fund resurfacing and other necessary projects.

The commissioners are considering whether to put the gas tax proposal to a vote among themselves or to place it on the ballot for public decision.

In comparison, Seminole County recently approved a similar 5-cent gas tax increase, raising their total to 12 cents per gallon. Other counties such as Marion, Volusia, and Osceola also have a 12-cent gas tax, while Orange and Brevard counties maintain a 6-cent gas tax.

The outcome of the public hearing on September 23 will determine the next steps for Lake County’s proposed gas tax increase, as commissioners weigh the need for infrastructure funding against public opinion.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group