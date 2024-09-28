Central Florida first responders deploy to help those hit by Helene

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida first responders are helping residents in North Florida after Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night.

Emergency response teams across counties extended their support with equipment and personnel.

Crews from the Volusia County Fire Rescue and Volusia Sheriff’s Office traveled to Florida’s Panhandle to help.

“During these challenging times, it is vital that resources are available to quickly respond and assist in the areas most impacted by the storm,” said Joe King, Fire Chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue. “By working together on this Joint Emergency Response Team, we’re not just responding to emergencies; we are looking out for each other and ensuring other communities get the help they need.”

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office sent support to Levy County. The emergency response team included 18 members, a mechanic, two airboats, and a high-water rescue vehicle.

“This team is being deployed because this is a critical time of need for our fellow Floridians in Levy County,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “And the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office fortunate enough to be able to help while remaining fully operational within Osceola County.”

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is helping first responders in Perry with a mobile command center.

Orange County Fire Rescue sent Task Force 4 to Pasco County, where they will assist in rescues.

Flagler County sent five members of its county Emergency Management Team to Dixie County, one of the areas Helene affected.

Dixie County is west of Gainesville on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

“Our hearts go out to them,” said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Mike Tucker. “The state called for resources and assistance, and we immediately took a look at our roster. We are glad to be able to send Lt. Guerin and Firefighter Loertscher, along with a (water) tender truck to help Dixie County in its time of need.”

