SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Correction: The patient totals cited in this story are specific to Orlando Health Children’s Arnold Palmer Hospital, not the entire Orlando Health system.

First responders across Central Florida are training for what to do in the event of an electric bicycle crash.

Longwood Fire Rescue crews and Orlando Health worked together to simulate an e-bike collision.

Officials said training like this helps emergency personnel deliver the best care possible in a real-world scenario.

One of the simulations featured a bicycle sandwiched between two vehicles.

Orlando Health Children’s Arnold Palmer Hospital reported 13 patients injured in e-bike accidents in August and another 13 in September.

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