Central Florida gas prices hold steady at $3.71 per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s gas prices are staying steady as of July 2026, with the average for regular unleaded at $3.71 per gallon across the state.

In Orlando, drivers are currently paying $3.70 per gallon, which is just a penny higher than yesterday.

Over in Daytona Beach, prices are a bit higher at $3.75. Meanwhile, Melbourne–Titusville has slightly lower prices at $3.67, down a penny.

In Ocala, gas prices are matching those in Orlando, also at $3.70 per gallon.

Across Central Florida, prices remain within a narrow range of $3.50 to $3.78 per gallon, reflecting recent relief at the pump despite minor day-to-day fluctuations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group