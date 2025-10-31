Central Florida hospital pioneers new clinic to fight breast cancer

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Breast cancer is affecting younger women, and AdventHealth Altamonte Springs has pioneered a new approach to combat the disease.

Leandra Matos, a local survivor, discovered a lump during a self-exam at the age of 32. Her diagnosis led to a double mastectomy.

“Opening up your portal and seeing the word malignant on there. I’m not a physician, but I know what malignant means,” said Matos.

Dr. Wassim McHayleh, an oncologist at the clinic, emphasized the importance of early detection, saying, “I tell the patients, I want to find it before I can feel it, and that’s what the mammogram is there for.”

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs is home to Central Florida’s first multidisciplinary breast cancer clinic. This innovative clinic allows patients to see their surgeon, oncologist, radiologist, genetic counselor and plastic surgeon all in one day, facilitating faster treatment initiation.

The American Cancer Society reports that breast cancer rates in women under 40 are rising. Florida saw over 140,000 new cancer cases last year, second only to California.

Dr. McHayleh noted that the clinic offers cutting-edge research as part of their care, with a robust breast clinical research program that provides patients access to the newest and most advanced treatments available today.

Matos urges women of all ages to perform monthly self-exams, as early detection can be crucial in fighting breast cancer.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group