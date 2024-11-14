Central Florida International Auto Show returns to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Let’s roll! The latest car models, two test tracks, and everything automobile enthusiasts love will be part of the Central Florida International Auto Show this weekend.

The auto show rolls into the Orange County Convention Center on Thursday.

Organizers said this year’s event will feature hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, electric vehicles, and more.

The auto show will include an exotic car section, an indoor track for electric cars, and an outdoor test-drive route.

Visitors can even see Mario Andretti’s Formula One race car.

The event runs Nov. 14 through Nov. 17 and is open to the public from:

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

The event takes place in the Orange County Convention Center- West Concourse, located at 9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819.

Click here for more details on the Central Florida International Auto Show, including ticket information.

