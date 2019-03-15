  • Central Florida Muslim leaders say FBI reached out Friday morning following New Zealand attack

    By: Katy Camp

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, left 49 people dead and 20 more injured Friday. Authorities arrested a man in his late 20s. They said they found a multiple page manifesto filled with anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim ideas. 

    The American Muslim Leadership Council issued a statement to WFTV Friday morning about the attack.

    "We strongly condemn the terror attack against Al Noor mosque in New Zealand and Muslim worshippers, we have NO WORDS to describe such (a) hateful act," Imam Helmi El Agha said.

    The AML said in the statement the FBI reached out to its leaders Friday morning to assure there would be an increase in law enforcement presence following the attack in New Zealand. 

    Based in Kissimmee, the AML is expected to hold a media conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the attack further. As this article goes to publish, WFTV anticipates streaming that media conference live on WFTV.com and in the mobile news app

    The American Muslim Community Center in Longwood, Florida, also issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack in Christchurch. 

    "Loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking," said Dr. Shakil Ahmed, the chairman of the AMCC. "We ask all our fellow citizens to join us in praying for the victims and the families that were affected by this tragedy."

     

    The OnePulse Foundation Tweeted its condolences, writing, "We will stand with you during this darkest time." The OnePulse Foundation is the official non-profit organization formed after the 2016 terror attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. 49 people, not including shooter Omar Mateen, were killed. 

     

     

    Channel 9 reporter Cierra Putnum is gathering more reaction from Central Florida leaders to the terrorist attack in New Zealand. You can watch her live reports starting at 4 p.m.

