0 Central Florida Muslim leaders say FBI reached out Friday morning following New Zealand attack

Story Highlights Central Florida Muslim leaders condemn terrorist attack in New Zealand

FBI reached out to discuss security concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. - Mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, left 49 people dead and 20 more injured Friday. Authorities arrested a man in his late 20s. They said they found a multiple page manifesto filled with anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim ideas.

The American Muslim Leadership Council issued a statement to WFTV Friday morning about the attack.

"We strongly condemn the terror attack against Al Noor mosque in New Zealand and Muslim worshippers, we have NO WORDS to describe such (a) hateful act," Imam Helmi El Agha said.

The AML said in the statement the FBI reached out to its leaders Friday morning to assure there would be an increase in law enforcement presence following the attack in New Zealand.

Based in Kissimmee, the AML is expected to hold a media conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the attack further. As this article goes to publish, WFTV anticipates streaming that media conference live on WFTV.com and in the mobile news app.

The American Muslim Community Center in Longwood, Florida, also issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack in Christchurch.

"Loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking," said Dr. Shakil Ahmed, the chairman of the AMCC. "We ask all our fellow citizens to join us in praying for the victims and the families that were affected by this tragedy."

The OnePulse Foundation Tweeted its condolences, writing, "We will stand with you during this darkest time." The OnePulse Foundation is the official non-profit organization formed after the 2016 terror attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. 49 people, not including shooter Omar Mateen, were killed.

We want the community of #Christchurch to know that Orlando is holding them up today. We will stand with you during this darkest time. There are no comforting words for those who lost their loved ones, but we hope the strength we send helps you. We stand with you in your grief. pic.twitter.com/zsOLw2D8eO — onePULSE Foundation (@onePULSEorg) March 15, 2019

Channel 9 reporter Cierra Putnum is gathering more reaction from Central Florida leaders to the terrorist attack in New Zealand. You can watch her live reports starting at 4 p.m.

Although we are separated by oceans, we stand united with the people of New Zealand and send our condolences to the #Christchurch community. We grieve for the lives lost and are heartbroken for the families affected by this horrific act of violence. #ChristchurchMosqueAttack https://t.co/uZxd8VBurv — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) March 15, 2019

We are saddened by the tragedy that occurred in #Christchurch. Our community stands united with New Zealand. If you need support during this time, please contact the Orlando United Assistance Center by calling (407) 500-4673. https://t.co/aM0O39Oldn — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) March 15, 2019

Devastated to hear of the shooting at 2 mosques in #NewZealand. This act of hate towards the Muslim community will not be tolerated. Florida & the United States stand against this evil. Ann and I are praying today for the victims and their families. https://t.co/vS6woD4z3X — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 15, 2019

My heart breaks for New Zealand, esp. the Muslim community targeted by this vicious attack. We must stop the rise of Islamophobia around the globe & denounce racism targeted at our Muslim brothers & sisters. From one community shaken by gun violence to another: we stand with you. https://t.co/FfPCHG3Wpj — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) March 15, 2019

If you are experiencing difficulties during this time, please know that you can contact the Orlando United Assistance Center for support by calling 407.500.4673 (HOPE). https://t.co/kekoAQSrrZ — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) March 15, 2019

Just terrible to see. Our community sadly knows what it’s like to experience something like this and sends our support to Christchurch. https://t.co/1SDl8AFVt9 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) March 15, 2019

"These hateful acts of terror strike us in the places where we feel most safe and accepted..."



We will not let hate win.#Christchurch https://t.co/eqSYvelEjw — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 15, 2019

