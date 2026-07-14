Central Florida Red Cross chapter celebrates 109th annual meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross celebrated its 109th annual meeting by recognizing volunteers and community partners, welcoming new board members and highlighting accomplishments from fiscal year 2026.

During the year, volunteers responded to 486 home fires and helped 800 families begin the recovery process. The chapter also installed 1,128 free smoke alarms, made 646 homes safer through fire-prevention efforts and reached more than 100 young people through preparedness education programs.

“This year demonstrated the resilience and dedication of our volunteers, staff, board members and community partners,” said Christian Smith, CEO of the American Red Cross North and Central Florida Region.

Award receipent

The chapter also welcomed more than 800 new volunteers.

Board Chair Kathy Butler recognized 17-year-old Caden Golden with the Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action for his response to a medical emergency at his home on Christmas Day.

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