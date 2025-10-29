Central Florida residents react as SNAP benefits are set to run out

ORLANDO, Fla. — Come November 1st funding will run out for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP is relied on by millions of people in Florida.

On Wednesday, the parking lot was packed, checkout lines were long, and shopping carts were full as people stocked up on groceries at United Against Poverty Orlando.

“It’s absurd right?” Suzy Castor, a SNAP recipient, said. “I’m a family of 6, what are we going to do? How are we going to feed our family? It’s the holidays and that’s big for us, we don’t know what we’re going to do.”

She said she shops at UP Orlando when she can to purchase items like produce and cooking oil. Without SNAP she fears how she’ll provide for her family.

“I’m just taking it day by day,” Castor said. “What else can you do? There are no other resources.”

According to UP Orlando’s executive director, more than people 500 typically shop there every day. They are now seeing an additional 120 people each day.

An Orlando mother of six said she will have to make the food she purchases this week last.

“Now that we found this out, the best thing for us to do is hold on tight to what we have and use it wisely,” the Orlando mother said. “Maybe downsize our meals for the day. It’s heavily impacted us.”

With roughly 514,000 people in Central Florida receiving SNAP benefits, UP Orlando said the number of people in need will only grow.

“We know how to take the little something and make it a lot,” Beverly Tyler, a SNAP recipient, said. “My mama taught us how to survive.”

If you are losing SNAP benefits, UP said you can register for free for those who qualify to become a member to shop the discounted grocery. Apply in person. If you are in a crisis situation UP has food vouchers to help through this difficult time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group