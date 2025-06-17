Central Florida to see scorching heat with limited rain relief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for a heatwave this week as afternoon temperatures soar.

Many communities across the region will see temperatures climb into the 90s Tuesday afternoon.

Orlando will see a high of 95 degrees and a heat index between 98 and 102 degrees.

Residents hoping for a break from the heat won’t find much relief Tuesday, as rain chances remain minimal at just 20%.

Wednesday will bring more of the same, with afternoon highs in the mid-90s and continued low chances of precipitation.

As the week progresses, however, the forecast shifts slightly.

By Friday, rain and storm chances will increase, offering some potential for cooling showers but not enough to break the persistent heat.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s through the weekend, keeping Central Florida locked in a hot and humid pattern.

The Atlantic tropics remain quiet, with no tropical cyclone activity forecast for the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group