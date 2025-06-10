Central Florida to see stormy skies and scorching heat Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see a hot and humid week, with daily chances of rain and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s highs will climb into the low 90s, but the heat index will soar into the upper 90s and low 100s due to the humidity.

Rain and storms are likely on Tuesday, with showers expected to start earlier than usual.

Some areas could see isolated downpours as early as midday, with the most significant storm activity for the interior portions of Central Florida between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Residents should prepare for potential heavy rain and localized flooding in these areas during the evening commute.

This steamy and stormy pattern is expected to persist throughout the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the low 90s with daily rounds of rain and thunderstorms possible.

Thankfully, the tropics remain quiet, with no systems expected to impact the region this week.

