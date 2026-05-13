Central Florida seniors prepare for 2026 Senior Olympics showdown

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — Seniors from across Central Florida will compete for medals and bragging rights during TLC Management’s 2026 Senior Olympics.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 19 at the Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center, located at 3032 Collier Parkway.

Organizers said eight skilled nursing and assisted living communities will take part in the competition.

Current and former residents from TLC’s participating communities have been training locally ahead of the event.

Along with the athletic competition, participants will take part in parade ceremonies, be joined by special guests and celebrate what organizers describe as a “Platform of Hope” for residents recovering from illness or injury.

Bridgewater Park Team

“The Senior Olympics gives our residents the opportunity to say, life isn’t over just because of injury or illness,” said Dennis Ott, vice president of community relations. “In fact, there is hope that tomorrow will be filled with ‘rich’ memories because of rehabilitation.”

Organizers said the event is designed to highlight determination, teamwork and the idea that age is only a number.

TLC Management operates skilled nursing homes, assisted living centers, independent living communities and rehabilitation centers in Florida, Indiana and Ohio.

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