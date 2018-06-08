  • Central Florida stunned by Bourdain's death; 2nd celebrity suicide this week

    By: Kevin Williams

    The world woke up to stunning news Friday morning: celebrity chef, author and TV personality Anthony Bourdain was dead at the age of 61.

    CNN, where Bourdain hosted a show, first reported the news. Bourdain was in France, shooting content for an upcoming CNN program. The cause of death appeared to be suicide, the network said.

    Bourdain had built an entertainment empire of books and TV shows. Through his travels, many Americans got to experience unbelievable new foods and different cultures.

    Bourdain's death came just days after designer Kate Spade also died from suicide at the age of 55. Central Florida had strong reactions to news of this second celebrity suicide in only a week.

    Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death and one of just three leading causes that are on the rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

    There's help if you or someone you know is considering suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has resources available 24/7.

    CLICK FOR HELP: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

     

     

     

     

