Central Florida singer Madison Moon reaches ‘American Idol’ Top 20

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida singer is getting closer to the “American Idol” finals.

Central Florida singer Madison Moon has advanced to the Top 20 of the singing competition.

Moon reached the milestone after earning a Golden Ticket during the first night of the season’s auditions.

The local performer has spent several years auditioning for the show to reach this stage of the competition.

Music has been a constant presence throughout Moon’s life in Central Florida.

She was raised by parents who are both musicians. Moon said this background contributed to her long-term goal of performing on a national stage.

Moon expressed her reaction to her progress in the competition and her experience performing for the celebrity judges.

She noted that the process has been the culmination of multiple attempts to join the show.

“It feels incredible to be in the top 20 on ‘American Idol,’” Moon said. ”I have been auditioning for quite some time, and to finally be able to go in front of the judges and perform it. It’s exceeded expectations. It’s awesome.”

Viewers can follow Moon’s progress on “American Idol,” which airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on Channel 9.

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