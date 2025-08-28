Central Florida spring listed as top 10 popular state parks in US

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A beloved spring in Central Florida has been recognized as one of the best state parks in the country.
Blue Spring State Park, west of Orange City in Volusia County, was named one of the top 10 most popular state parks in the United States by Google Maps.
The park is renowned for its manatees, kayaking opportunities, and crystal-clear waters, making it a favorite destination for both locals and tourists.
The spring maintains a constant 72-degree temperature year-round, making it a vital winter refuge for Florida manatees during the peak of winter.
The park features a boardwalk that stretches about 1/3 mile from the St. Johns River to the headspring.
The feature allows visitors the chance to observe manatees without disturbing them.
Manatee viewing at Blue Spring has visitors lined up for miles (WFTV)
Due to the park’s popularity, visitors are advised to plan ahead to ensure they can fully enjoy the natural beauty and recreational activities available.
The park is open 8 a.m. until sundown, every day of the year. Parking costs $6 per vehicle, and the park can reach capacity on busy days, though visitors with reservations are still admitted.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9
©2025 Cox Media Group