Central Florida students shine at SeaPerch Challenge with top 10 finish

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Buddy Taylor Middle School underwater robotics team, The Oranges, secured a top 10 finish at the 2026 International SeaPerch Challenge held at the University of Maryland.

Buddy Taylor Middle Schooler Alexander Mangal and Indian Trails Middle Schooler Zachary Selic teamed up, securing an 8th-place finish at the premier underwater robotics competition

The International SeaPerch competition, which featured over 200 students from 6 countries and 44 states, challenged students to design, build, and operate an underwater remotely operated vehicle.

The competition challenged teams to design, build, and operate a remotely controlled vehicle (ROV).

Two other teams competed as well. “The Ammonites” placed 37th, and “The Great Whites” placed 55th.

“The results reflect much more than standard rankings; they represent a triumph of critical thinking, teamwork, and resilience under pressure,” stated SeaPerch Advisor Tracy Jones.

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