Central Florida teen arrested after bringing firearm to school basketball game

FLAGLER, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 14-year-old middle school student who brought a firearm to a high school basketball game.

On January 31, Deputy Dennis King, a school resource deputy at Matanzas High School, was alerted to a photo that was circulating on social media of a student holding a handgun in a school bathroom.

The photo that circulated on social media shows the teen posing with a handgun inside the bathroom at a Matanzas High School basketball game, as confirmed by multiple students.

Deputy Douglas spoke to and informed the teen of the ongoing investigation. He also informed him that deputies were applying for a search warrant for his cell phone and that he would need to give it up.

The teen denied involvement and refused to hand over his phone, instead attempting to leave the room.

When Deputy Douglas advised him that he needed to remain in the room and hand over his phone, he became resistive. After a brief altercation, he was secured and placed in handcuffs.

The teen was arrested for Resisting an Officer with Violence. He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing, where the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice directed that he be released to a parent.





