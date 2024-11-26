Central Florida woman charged with DUI manslaughter after killing 4-year-old daughter

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police announced the arrest of a 34-year-old woman charged in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.

Police said that on Sep. 22 Caitlyn Swatkowski, 34, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on State Road

429 that tragically resulted in the death of her 4-year-old daughter and caused serious bodily injury to another child in the vehicle.

Read: Body of missing 7-year-old boy with autism found in Volusia County pond, deputies say

Following an investigation, detectives from the Apopka Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Swatkowski.

On Tuesday, while attending an unrelated court hearing in Volusia County, Swatkowski was taken into custody and booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Read: Minority-owned & women-owned business growth surges since pandemic

Swatkowski was charged with the following felonies: aggravated manslaughter of a child, DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, child neglect with great bodily harm, and dui causing serious bodily injury.

Read: Clermont woman convicted of killing, burying her husband had been sentenced for life

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group