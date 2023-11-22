Central Florida’s airports and roads to see holiday travel rush Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you’re driving or flying, Wednesday is going to be a busy day for holiday travel.

Many are waking up early and packing their bags for Thanksgiving.

The amount of people expected to take a trip for Thanksgiving is expected to reach near-record numbers.

Officials at Orlando International Airport are expecting a lot more people compared to last year.

Leaders are expecting 175,000 people to fly in and out of Orlando on Wednesday.

AAA said drivers may run into some serious backups on the highways.

AAA says average travel times could be as high as 80% longer than normal in some spots.

About 2.8 million Floridians are expected to take a road trip 50 miles or more for the holiday.

That’s about 71,000 more drivers than last year.

AAA says to avoid the heaviest congestion, your best bet is to leave in the morning or after 6 in the evening.

