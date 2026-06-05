CEO of Tampa General Hospital targeted in cyber harassment case

TAMPA, Fla. — A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of making death threats against the chief executive officer of Tampa General Hospital, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Lawrence Brunn, 63, was found guilty of cyber harassment.

Brunn faces up to five years in federal prison. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, prosecutors said Brunn began harassing the CEO of Tampa General Hospital at least as far back as 2022.

Federal prosecutors said the online harassment increased in frequency and intensity over the last two years.

According to prosecutors, Brunn’s threats called for the CEO’s execution and frequently referenced beheading by guillotine.

In one post from April 9, 2025, prosecutors said Brunn wrote that the CEO “should have his head chopped off” and “should be scared…of we the people.”

Prosecutors said Brunn also sent mailings to the CEO’s private residence, the residences of the CEO’s neighbors and members of Tampa General Hospital’s Board of Trustees.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group