Chabad of Greater Orlando celebrates holiday after fire destroys worship center

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Jewish community whose Chabad was burned down last week in an electrical fire gathered inside a nearby hotel in Winter Park to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

“It is pretty much a miracle that we had this room, this meeting space for four consecutive days,” said Rabbi Dovid Dubov, Chabad of Greater Orlando.

The devastating fire came before destruction in the Middle East. On Tuesday night, Iran fired a barrage of missiles.

“We pray that not only is there peace in our land, which is the land of Isreal, but really the entire world. We’re not just praying for Jewish people, we’re praying for humanity,” said Rabbi Sholom Dubov, Executive Director of Chabad of Greater Orlando.

While they wait to see Israel’s response, Rabbi Sholom Dubov and Rabbi Dovid Dubov face the uncertainty of where a permanent place of worship will be since the fire.

Rabbi Dubov said the Chabad is a total loss. He said the fire started from the roof and it was electrical.

A team salvaged several items from the building, including all Torahs.

“We’re actually in ongoing discussions about what the future’s going to be, but we’ll find a temporary place. And eventually, we’ll find a permanent home,” said Dubov.

Plans are to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the hotel and worship services at different locations.

Both Rabbis said they are in talks with each other and the city on plans for where a permanent Chabad could be built next.

